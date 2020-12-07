Health Ministry: Highest incidence rate of COVID-19 recorded in three regions and Kyiv city

The highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Ukraine was recorded in Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia regions and the city of Kyiv, according to data provided by the Health Ministry on December 7.

In particular, the incidence rate of COVID-19 during the past 14 days in Sumy region reached 986.9 per 100,000 population, Cherkasy region – 747.8, Zaporizhzhia region – 743.8.

The incidence rate of COVID-19 in the city of Kyiv is 712.2 per 100,000 population. An average incidence rate across Ukraine is 489.1 per 100,000 population.

The lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 during the past 14 days was recorded in Luhansk region (209.6 per 100,000 population), Vinnytsia region (210.4) and Kirovohrad region (215.7).

As reported, a total of 821,947 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine on December 7, including 8,641 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.