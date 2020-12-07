Razumkov signs law restoring criminal liability for false declaration of assets

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has signed the law reinstating criminal liability for inaccurate declaration of assets, the Ukrainian parliament's press service has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has signed the law of Ukraine 'On the Introduction of Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Establishing Liability for Declaring Inaccurate Information and Failure to Submit a Declaration by a Person Authorized to Perform State or Local Self-Government Functions' (registered as draft law No. 4460-d)," the report reads.

The document has been submitted to the president for signature.

The law introduces amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine, restoring criminal liability for false declaration of assets and establishing liability for intentional failure to submit a declaration.