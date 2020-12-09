Cabinet of Ministers introduce lockdown from January 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the lockdown in Ukraine will be introduced on January 8 and it will be valid until January 24 (inclusive) 2021.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Today we will take decisions on additional restrictions next year ... It was decided that quarantine restrictions will be increased in Ukraine from January 8 to 24 inclusive. Let's call them "Winter holidays for the sake of safety," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

