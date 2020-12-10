Kyiv reports record number of new coronavirus cases in past day

Kyiv has confirmed 1,899 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 86,437, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Сensor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Kyiv has registered 1,899 new coronavirus patients in the past day, which is the highest daily number since the pandemic began. Twenty-seven people have died. In total, 1,525 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 1,069 women aged 18-89 years; 61 girls aged between 5 days and 17 years; 722 men aged 19-85 years; 47 boys aged 2-17 years old. In addition, 51 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 444 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 26,847 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.