Facebook, Messenger and Instagram stop working for many as apps crash. MAP

Facebook users are reporting that the app is down - and the issue appears to be affecting Messanger and Instagram too.

Censor.NET reports citing Downdetector.

The Downdetector website is showing a huge spike in network issues for the service from around 9am this morning.

Those using the app in the UK and across a large area of Europe have been affected as well as some in south east Asia and Australia.

The chat service is one of the most popular in the UK alongside the likes of Whatsapp.

Facebook have yet to issue an update, with thousands of users taking to Twitter to complain of the problem.

