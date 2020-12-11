Annexation of Crimea, Russia's aggression in Donbas pose challenge to European security – EU
The annexation of Crimea and Russia's aggression in Donbas have dangerous consequences and pose a serious challenge to the European security order.
Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
This was said by the EU delegation at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on December 10.
