Annexation of Crimea, Russia's aggression in Donbas pose challenge to European security – EU

The annexation of Crimea and Russia's aggression in Donbas have dangerous consequences and pose a serious challenge to the European security order.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

This was said by the EU delegation at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on December 10.

