Kyiv stands for strengthening sanctions if Russian aggression against Ukraine continues

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the political decision of the European Council to extend the duration of economic and sectoral sanctions against Russia for the next six months.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We regard this decision as another powerful signal of EU support for the efforts of the Ukrainian leadership within the framework of the Normandy Format and the Trilateral Contact Group in order to restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," reads the comment released by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that in a situation where the Russian side demonstrates its lack of intentions to implement the Minsk agreements, the consolidated political pressure on the Russian Federation from the European Union is of fundamental importance.

"In the event of the continuation of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the sanctions must be strengthened," the ministry said.

As reported, on Thursday, December 10, the heads of state and government of the EU countries at their summit in Brussels gave political consent to the extension of economic sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with the Ukrainian situation.