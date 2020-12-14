Highest incidence of coronavirus cases recorded in Kyiv and five regions

The highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Ukraine was recorded in Kyiv city, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv regions, according to data provided by the Health Ministry on December 14.

In particular, the incidence rate of COVID-19 in the city of Kyiv in the past 14 days totalled 746 per 100,000 people.

The incidence rate of COVID-19 in the past 14 days in Cherkasy region amounted to 731.3 per 100,000 people, Chernihiv region - 609.6, Sumy region - 707.1, Zaporizhzhia region - 705.1, and Kyiv region - 646.9.

An average incidence rate across Ukraine is 450.4 per 100,000 people.

The bed occupancy rate at COVID-19 designated hospitals in the past five days amounted to 43.3% as of December 13. In Kyiv city, this figure amounted to 51.3%.

The high level of bed occupancy rate was recorded in Mykolaiv region (64.7%), Kherson region (51.3%), Cherkasy region (56.5%), and Chernihiv region (52.4%).