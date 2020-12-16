Bad weather leaves 120 towns and villages in Chernihiv region without electricity

Adverse weather conditions have left 120 towns and villages in Chernihiv region without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of 7 a.m. on December 16, bad weather conditions (wet snow, wind gusts) on December 15 into December 16 caused blackouts in 120 populated areas," reads the report.

Emergency teams of regional power distribution companies have started to conduct needed repairs to resume electricity supply.

As reported on December 15, bad weather left 234 towns and villages in 3 regions of Ukraine without electricity: Chernihiv region – 204, Sumy region – 23, and Kyiv region – 7.