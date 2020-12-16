Over 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded in Ukraine in past day

A record number of COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ukraine over the past day.

"The hospitalization figures are quite high as 3,242 people were hospitalized over the past day, but 2,473 people were discharged from hospitals," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced at a briefing, Ukrinform reports.

The minister noted that a certain stabilization of the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine is observed.

"We believe that today we see some stabilization in the spread of COVID-19. The situation remains tense, but we managed to stop the growth in the number of COVID-19 patients: 10,622 new cases against almost 12,500 recoveries over the past day," Stepanov said.

As of December 16, Ukraine has reported 919,704 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases. Over the past day, 10,622 new cases, 12,549 recoveries and 264 deaths were recorded.