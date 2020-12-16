Public transport to work in Kyiv during lockdown, - mayor
Public transport in Kyiv will be working during the lockdown that is supposed to last from January 8 till January 24. Vitaliy Klitschko, Kyiv mayor said so during the briefing.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The official claimed that restrictions will only concern ground transport, including shuttle buses; the number of passengers cannot exceed the number of seats in buses.
Vitaliy Klitschko also asked the citizens to use transport only when necessary.
The government previously decided that the underground in Kyiv will be working as usual.
Earlier, the Cabinet supported the decree to impose tought quarantine measures that aim to spread Covid-19 in Ukraine from January 8 to January 24, 2021.
