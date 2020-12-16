Microsoft cloud solutions increase Darnitsa’s adaptability to work in new conditions, - Shymkiv

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company has implemented the cloud version of Office 365 and moved its key systems to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to improve its business efficiency in the new environment.

This has been stated by the chairman of the board of directors of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv, according to the press service of the company.

He emphasized that the company used the latest Microsoft solutions to create a dynamic infrastructure that meets the goals of business transformation. According to Shymkiv, their advantages are scalability, security and optimal cost. To develop a holistic digital transformation strategy with use of Microsoft solutions, Darnitsa has engaged Microsoft partner Infopulse.

"Choosing Microsoft as a partner, we have access to the latest digital technologies. They give us absolute freedom in time management and task scheduling, mutual work and communication with partners and access to information. This is a valuable experience that has reduced risks and helped us to quickly adapt to work in an unstable environment. Therefore, together with Microsoft, we are sharing this case now, when it is especially needed by business. There are very few cases of migrating an ERP system into the cloud anywhere in the world. The reason is not even the complexity of the implementation. In fact, many companies are simply afraid to radically change their processes, approaches, and even more so – to transform the system of thinking in the team. The innovations are worth the effort from our firsthand experience," noted the chairman of the board of directors of Darnitsa Group.

The Infopulse President Alexey Sigov said in his turn that the Microsoft Azure cloud platform provides Darnitsa with a new level of opportunities to achieve maximum business productivity.

"In cooperation with our key partners Microsoft and SAP, we strive to implement projects that will help our clients' businesses reach a new level of efficiency. Over the past few years, we have already helped Darnitsa with the transition to the Office 365 business platform, as well as implemented the migration of SAP to Azure – the key ERP system of the company that manages all the main business processes," added Sigov.

Let us remind you that Darnitsa began its digital transformation with the implementation of Office 365, which provided the company's employees with greater productivity and full control over their projects. Then a full-scale migration of the SAP system to the Azure cloud was carried out by Darnitsa. It now takes minutes instead of days to provide internal IT services in the company. This has resulted in a 60% reduction in infrastructure costs and a 50% reduction in the total project cost. Presence of the cloud infrastructure allows Darnitsa to maintain business continuity and saves IT team time for strategic projects. The IT systems productivity has increased by 30%. Darnitsa is currently actively developing Microsoft business analytics and data management technologies, as well as expanding the AI and IoT use.

Darnitsa’s digital transformation has been described by the Microsoft on its website.

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical company was founded in 1930. It has been the leader in Ukraine in terms of the volume of drugs production since 1998. The portfolio’s strategic directions are cardiology, neurology and pain management. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family.