Ukrainian govt announces 30% increase in doctors' wages for 2021

Расходы на медицину в 2021 году увеличат на 30 млрд грн по сравнению с 2020 годом до рекордных 160 млрд грн, сообщил премьер-министр Украины Денис Шмыгаль.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Cabinet of Ministers has announced an increase in salaries of medical workers by 30% in 2021. The relevant statement was made by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal during a government meeting.

"In 2021, Ukraine will have record expenditures on medicine. Almost 160 billion hryvnias (5,7 billion dollars). This is 30 billion more than in 2020 and almost 65 billion more than in 2019. That is, in the next two years, funding for medicine will be increased by more than 60%," Shmygal noted.

According to him, next year the wages of all medical workers will be increased by 30%.

"We will reach expenditures on medicine in the amount of 5% of GDP in 2023. At the same time, we plan to upgrade 210 reception departments of support hospitals in 2021. Almost 450 ambulances will be purchased as well," the head of government added.

As we reported earlier, yesterday, on December 15, the Ukrainian Parliament passed draft law №4000 (the state budget in 2021) in the second reading.

According to the amended bill, the revenues of the state budget in 2021 are supposed to make USD 38.6 billion; that includes the revenues of the common fund (34 million dollars) and the revenues of the special fund (4.7 million).