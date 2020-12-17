Ukraine ready to become key ally of U.S. in Black Sea – Stefanishyna

Ukraine is ready to deepen systemic interaction with the United States, as well as with NATO, becoming their key ally in the Black Sea region for a more effective response to security challenges posed by Russia.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said this during an online conference organized by the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation (USUF).

"Ukraine is ready to be not only a partner of the United States, but also one of its key allies in the Black Sea region, on NATO´s Eastern Flank," Stefanishyna noted.

She stressed that Ukraine plays an important role in the region, while more powerful and systemic interaction with the United States and NATO will ensure its greater contribution to the security of the Black Sea.

According to the Deputy PM, such an approach "will certainly make it possible to have a greater impact on the situation." In addition, it will also enable to effectively respond to the challenges of the de facto unilateral control by the Russian Federation over some parts of the Black Sea.

As reported, on December 15-16, the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation (USUF) held an international online conference entitled "Ukraine in Washington and beyond: Advancing Partnerships through Innovation and Reform." The event was attended by American and Ukrainian politicians, officials, diplomats, experts, including those from other countries.

The USUF is a U.S. nonprofit, non-governmental organization with offices in Kyiv and Ukraine. It was established in 1991 to support democracy, a free market and human rights for Ukraine. The foundation’s programs are designed to foster a better understanding of Ukraine and its role on the global stage and to encourage mutual cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.