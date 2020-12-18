ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10914 visitors online
News Murder of Sheremet
3 190 31
Arrest (579) Court (1481) justice (31) Andrii Antonenko (9) Covid-2019 (1381)

Sheremet case: Suspect Antonenko remains in custody in spite of Covid-19 symptoms

Sheremet case: Suspect Antonenko remains in custody in spite of Covid-19 symptoms

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court decided to keep Andriy Antonenko in custody. The Ukrainian volunteer and musician, the suspect in the case of the murder of Pavlo Sheremet will stay behind the bars.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The jury declined the defence team's request to change the restriction measure, as Antonenko complained about his worsening health condition; he suspects to have contracted coronavirus.

The judge left the restriction measure unchanged but ordered the respective penitentiary authorities to observe the right of the detainee for due medical assistance.

Read more: Ukraine’s parliament adopts fines for citizens wearing masks incorrectly

The court session in this case has been postponed until January 12, 2021.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 