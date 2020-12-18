Sheremet case: Suspect Antonenko remains in custody in spite of Covid-19 symptoms

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court decided to keep Andriy Antonenko in custody. The Ukrainian volunteer and musician, the suspect in the case of the murder of Pavlo Sheremet will stay behind the bars.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The jury declined the defence team's request to change the restriction measure, as Antonenko complained about his worsening health condition; he suspects to have contracted coronavirus.

The judge left the restriction measure unchanged but ordered the respective penitentiary authorities to observe the right of the detainee for due medical assistance.

The court session in this case has been postponed until January 12, 2021.