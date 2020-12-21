Number of COVID-19 cases decreasing for third week in a row – health minister
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has been decreasing for the third week in a row, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Last week, 70,327 coronavirus cases were reported, compared with 78,712 recorded the week before. We see a decrease in the number of registered cases for the third week in a row," Stepanov said at a briefing.
According to him, the number of active patients has also decreased in Ukraine.
"For the first time, we have recorded the dynamics of decrease in the number of active patients - we have now 367,637 Ukrainian citizens that are ill with coronavirus, which is 11,000 less than the week before, when there were 378,669 such people," Stepanov said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 21, a total of 970,993 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 6,545 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.
Please wait...