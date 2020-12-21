Iran promises to publish report on UIA plane crash ‘later today or by tomorrow’

Technical report surrounding the January 8 crash of UIA’s flight PS752 near Tehran has been completed and will be published soon.

The spokesman said the report will be published and delivered to the Ukrainian side later today or by tomorrow.

"The related bodies of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been following up on this issue with emphatic priority; we did our best [in following up the case] in accordance with international laws and treaties," Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

In addition, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman criticized the statement made by Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne who said that he does not believe Iran's destruction of Ukrainian Flight PS752 can be blamed on human error.

"It is not a simple matter. The Canadian authorities’ statements were intrusive and unacceptable from the first day after the incident," Khatibzadeh said and invited the Canadian Foreign Minister to diplomatic etiquette.

As reported, Ukraine International Airlines plane (Flight PS752) heading from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport at about 06:00 Tehran time (04:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8. There were 176 people on board – nine crew members (all Ukrainians) and 167 passengers (citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK).

On January 11, Iran admitted that its military had accidentally shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian airliner.