Military man captured by Russian militants is returned to Ukraine. PHOTO

A military captured by militants was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine as the Ukrainian delegation at the Trilateral Contact Group reported.

"Today, thanks to the proper actions of the humanitarian subgroup at the Trilateral Contact Group, the Ukrainian side got back a military of one of the infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, junior sergeant Oleksandr I. Pupko who recently got in the temporarily uncontrolled territory and the circumstances of the event will be established," the message said.

On December 17, a Ukrainian serviceman disappeared in Donbas. Headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation stated that he had been captured by local militants.

