Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

Restaurants, cafes and other catering establishments in Ukraine will be able to operate on New Year's Eve until 07:00 instead of 01:00, as previously assumed.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The relevant amendment to "quarantine" decree No.1236 dated December 9, the government introduced by resolution No.1301 dated December 23, which was released on its website on Thursday. At other times, the quarantine extended until the end of February, catering is prohibited from 23:00 to 07:00 of the next day.

During the period of tough lockdown from January 8 to January 24, inclusive, restaurants and cafes will be able to work only for take-out by targeted delivery.

