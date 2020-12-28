Ukraine sends note to OSCE due to its soldier's injury in Donbas
On December 24, a Ukrainian soldier was wounded due to the enemy shelling in Donbas. In this regard, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has sent a note to the OSCE.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"The Ukrainian side of the SCCC has used a coordination mechanism: a ‘silence mode’ has been introduced, a requirement on adherence to the ceasefire has been instituted, and a note has been prepared and sent to the OSCE SMM," the statement said.
The Ukrainian delegation added that the soldier's health was satisfactory. He was hospitalized right after the accident took place.
