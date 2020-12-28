Normandy format talks to break a deadlock next year, Razumkov hopes

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov hopes that the Normandy format negotiations will break a deadlock next year.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I still hope we will be able to break a deadlock that we see at the level of the Normandy format. Another year has passed, but it is not a problem of Ukraine. Unfortunately, it is a problem of another negotiator whose position is quite destructive both in the Trilateral Contact Group and in the Normandy format, I mean Russia. In this regard, the Parliament will also be ready to join [the process of breaking a deadlock]," Razumkov said in an interview with the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper, speaking about the challenges to be faced by the Verkhovna Rada in 2021.

Among other challenges, he mentioned the "financial hardship" associated with the coronavirus and the possible third wave of COVID-19. "I mean a new variant of COVID-19 that arose in Britain and many other things as vaccination, ensuring the health care system with everything it needs, defense capabilities," Razumkov explained.

According to him, these are the key issues that the Parliament will face next year.

The Speaker also noted that a change in the economic development dynamics is also among the challenges facing Ukraine. "The outgoing year has hurt us much. The price to get the funds has become too high. You see the level of negotiations with creditors, I'm talking not just about the IMF, but about everyone whom we borrow resources from. It is difficult to get resources, both within the state and outside it. And this will also constrain our capabilities," Razumkov said.