Constitutional Court head suspected of bribing witness, as well as in faulty witness evidence – PGO

Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky is suspected of giving a bribe to a witness and misleading the court by the knowingly false testimony of a witness, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) told.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"From the time of sending [a suspicion notice], the head of the Constitutional Court is considered a suspect in giving a bribe to a witness, as well as in knowingly false testimony of a witness, that is, committing criminal offenses under Articles 386 and Part 2 of Article 384 of the Criminal Code," the PGO told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

At the same time, Maryna Khomenko, spokeswoman for the PGO, told reporters on Monday: "Currently, due to the fact that [Tupytsky] is charged with a minor crime, it is not planned to choose a preventive measure."

She also clarified that the PGO has not received any requests from the head of the Constitutional Court.

According to a spokesman for the press service, Tupytsky is suspected of "influencing a witness in criminal proceedings through bribery in the interests of the former head of the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine, so that he refuses to testify or give false testimony."

In addition, according to her, the head of the Constitutional Court three times during 2018-2019 provided the Investigative Directorate of Special Investigations of the Prosecutor General's Office with false testimony in criminal proceedings about the seizure of the assets of OJSC Zuyevsky Energy Mechanical Plant.

As reported, on December 24, the PGO informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency that Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky had been summoned on December 28 to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to carry out legal proceedings. At the same time, the Office did not specify within the framework of the investigation of which case Tupytsky was summoned and for which procedural actions.

The interrogation had to be carried out in criminal proceedings No. 12013110060002990, the investigation in which is being conducted by the Directorate of the SBI (State Bureau for Investigations) for Maidan affairs. This is a criminal proceeding about the criminal organization of the former head of the Economic Court Viktor Tatkov and his deputy Yemelyanov. The proceeding was registered in 2013, the investigation was carried out by the Special Investigations Department of the PGO headed by Serhiy Horbatiuk, and at the beginning of this year it was transferred to the SBI.

Later that day, the president's representative to the Constitutional Court Fedir Venislavsky at a briefing said that the head of the Constitutional Court had been summoned to the Prosecutor General's Office to present a suspicion in connection with the recordings on which Tupytsky was discussing how to obstruct the investigation and the activities of the court.