Tupytsky did not appear at PGO for good reason, doesn't intend to evade procedural actions – Constitutional Court
Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky did not come to the Prosecutor General's Offcie on Monday to conduct procedural actions for a good reason, the Constitutional Court noted.
Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.
"Tupytsky did not appear for a good reason. And he has no intentions to evade procedural actions," the court told Interfax-Ukraine.
