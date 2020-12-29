Ukraine expects to get 16 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine under COVAX initiative

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov says that Ukraine hopes to receive 16 million doses of coronavirus vaccine under the global COVAX initiative.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Not 8, but 16 million doses of the vaccine... 8 million is the number of doses that need to be injected twice for 4 million citizens. Accordingly, 16 million will be for 8 million citizens. This is what Ukraine will receive within COVAX," Nemchinov said on the air of the Dom TV channel.

He reminded that the Health Ministry had approved a plan for the vaccination campaign. First and foremost, health workers and people from risk groups should be vaccinated.

According to Nemchinov, Ukraine will also purchase a certified vaccine, and citizens who are not on the priority lists for vaccination will be able to receive the vaccine too.

As reported, according to the "road map" developed by the Health Ministry and international experts, vaccination against coronavirus will take place in Ukraine during 2021-2022. It is planned to cover at least 50% of the country's population.