Ukraine comments on Iran's decision to pay compensation for downed UIA jet

The amount of compensation to families of citizens who died as a result of Iran's shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 should be determined through negotiations between the parties after establishing the causes of the accident and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko said this, commenting on media reports on the Iranian government's approval of compensation to the families of each victim of the plane crash.

"Establishing the causes of the tragedy and bringing those responsible to justice should be an important prerequisite. When determining the amount of compensation, international practice in such accidents will also be taken into account," Nikolenko said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side expects Iran to present a draft technical report on the circumstances of the plane crash.

"We state that our interaction is not progressing further than the press statements made recently by the Iranian side. Iran has not yet fulfilled the agreements reached during the second round of consultations in Tehran at the end of October 2020," the spokesman emphasized.

He stressed that such a situation is unacceptable since we are talking about the fate of innocent people. Nikolenko assured that Ukraine, together with other affected countries, will continue to make every effort to establish the truth and bringing those responsible to justice.

As reported, the Iranian government agreed to allocate USD 150,000, or the equivalent in euros, to the families of each victim of the UIA plane crash. The Ministry of Roads and Urban Development was instructed to pay off the compensation as soon as possible.

Ukraine International Airlines plane (Flight PS752) heading from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport at about 06:00 Tehran time (04:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8. There were 176 people on board – nine crew members (all Ukrainians) and 167 passengers (citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK).

On January 11, Iran admitted that its military had accidentally shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian airliner.

On December 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the flight PS752 crewmembers the titles of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star.