Ukraine updates list of 'red' and 'green' zone countries. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Health Ministry has released an updated list of "red" and "green" zone countries according to the incidence of COVID-19, the ministry's press service has reported.

The list provides data on 194 countries that are members of the World Health Organization, including information on the number of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in each country.

In Ukraine, this figure is 106.8 as of January 11.

The "red zone" includes 78 countries with the highest incidence rate, including Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Canada, France, Turkey, Spain, Belarus, Poland, Germany, Italy, Russia, Latvia, Slovakia, the United States, the UK, and others.

At the same time, Egypt, Finland, the Maldives, Greece, Libya, Cuba, and others were included in the "green zone."