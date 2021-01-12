Zelenskyi: We appreciate Moldovan president for not being afraid to call Crimea Ukrainian

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said he appreciates the support of Moldovan President Maia Sandu for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Welcome to Kyiv, Maia Sandu. This is the beginning of new relations between Ukraine and Moldova. We are united by common values & positions on the European agenda. We appreciate that the Moldovan President supports Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity, and is not afraid to call Crimea Ukrainian," Zelenskyi said.

Sandu is in Kyiv on January 12. This is her first official visit to Ukraine since being elected President of Moldova.

