Advisers to Normandy format leaders to continue negotiations next week

Political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries – Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia – will continue consultations next week.

"Let's hope we will take the next few steps next week… The break will be short," Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said after the meeting in Berlin.

He announced that the advisers will meet in the afternoon next Friday via video conferencing.

Many issues were raised during the talks in Berlin which lasted a little over six hours. Yermak described them as "a difficult but constructive and meaningful dialogue." At the same time, he said that he could not reveal any agreements.

In particular, the advisers discussed the implementation of the Paris Summit agreements and the implementation of the Minsk agreements. All sides underscored their commitment to continuing the ceasefire.

The Head of the President’s Office did not disclose the details of the talks, noting that "the dialogue continues, the discussion continues."