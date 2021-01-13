Eleven ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in last day

Over the past day, January 12, eleven ceasefire violations by invaders were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas. One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation fired 82mm mortars, small arms and grenade launchers of different systems on Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, small arms – near Vodiane outside Donetsk; grenade machine guns and small arms – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and grenade machine guns – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the enemy opened fire from grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms near the village of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian soldier sustained a shrapnel wound in the shelling.

Ukrainian troops opened fire in response to the attacks launched by the armed formations of the Russian Federation several times.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, January 13, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area.

"The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian soldiers," the Headquarters informs.