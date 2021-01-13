Health Ministry Expecting Final Results Of Researching Covid-19 Vaccine From Chinese Sinovac Biotech

The Health Ministry is expecting final results of researching of the vaccine against the Covid-19 produced by Sinovac Biotech (the People's Republic of China).

As reported by Censor.NET.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing.

According to Stepanov, efficiency higher than 50% is enough for the vaccine to be registered by the respective control bodies.

However, under the contract signed between Ukraine and Sinovac Biotech, the efficiency the vaccine must not be lower than 70%.

Lekkhim signed an agreement with the Chinese company on supply of 5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021.

On December 30, the Health Ministry signed a cont5ract with Sinovac Biotech on procurement of 1.913 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

On January 12, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 6,409 over January 11 to 1,130,839, and the number of deaths increased by 195 over January 11 to 20,214; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 25.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 6%.

According to the report, As at the morning of January 13, there were 1,130,839 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 20,214 lethal cases; besides, 826,871 people had recovered.