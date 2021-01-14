ECHR declares Ukraine's application against Russia on violations of human rights in Crimea as partly admissible
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has, by a majority, declared Ukraine's application against the Russian Federation on human rights violations in Crimea as "partly admissible" for consideration on the merits.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The decision will be accompanied by a verdict at a later stage, according to a press release published by the court on Thursday.
