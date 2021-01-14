ENG
ECHR declares Ukraine's application against Russia on violations of human rights in Crimea as partly admissible

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has, by a majority, declared Ukraine's application against the Russian Federation on human rights violations in Crimea as "partly admissible" for consideration on the merits.

The decision will be accompanied by a verdict at a later stage, according to a press release published by the court on Thursday.

