Zelenskyi, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed actions aimed at resolving the military conflict in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"I am glad to talk to Angela Merkel. I wish good health to every German citizen during COVID-19 pandemic. Germany always remains a reliable friend and partner for Ukraine. We continue to coordinate our efforts to establish peace in Donbas," Zelenskyi wrote on Twitter on Friday.

