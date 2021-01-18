No need to continue 'lockdown' after Jan 24, Ukraine will return to 'orange' zone which operated earlier – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that there is no need to continue enhanced quarantine measures after January 24 of this year, after that day Ukraine will return to the restrictions of the "orange zone" that were in effect earlier.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Now we are breaking the chain that had formed from the New Year to Christmas. If we had not made this winter vacation, then in February we would have reached critical indicators that would not allow our medical system to cope. But why risk people's lives and health, if we can make the mildest lockdown in Europe during this most inactive period of the year, in order to knock down the wave that is beginning, and prevent a large number of diseases in February," Shmyhal said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The prime minister added that it was important for the government not to overload the medical system before receiving the vaccine, which is expected to arrive no later than February.

"From January 8 to January 24, we have established the so-called 'winter break quarantine.' Its key goal is to limit the mobility of the population. Starting January 25, we will probably move to the 'orange' zone, which was in effect before the introduction of these rules," Shmyhal said.

In addition, he stressed that today the authorities do not see the need to continue tough quarantine measures longer than until January 24.

"The current quarantine was introduced until the end of February. Most likely, we will continue it until March 31 by the same decree. So far there is no reason to cancel the adaptive quarantine. The disease has not disappeared," the prime minister said.

"Europe has high morbidity rate, we are open to Europe, we are open within the state, so there is no reason to lift the quarantine. There is no need to prematurely indulge ourselves in illusions. I am sure that the quarantine will last a very long time this year. But what exactly it will be, this is already different question," said Shmyhal.

As reported, in Ukraine, from 00:00 on January 8, additional enhanced quarantine restrictions began to operate to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which will last until 00:00 on January 25, 2021.