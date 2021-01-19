Ukraine does not buy or plan to buy PCR tests produced in Russia

Ukraine has not purchased and does not plan to purchase PCR tests manufactured by Russia, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"The tests were purchased in China, the United States, Korea, Poland, Germany, Great Britain, France, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Turkey, Singapore. There is no Russian Federation here. Most of the PCR tests are purchased from the Ukrainian Genetic Technologies manufacturer both under the government procurement order and by private laboratories," he said.

According to the minister, there are three legal entities registered in Russia that operate through Ukrainian suppliers in Ukraine.

"The percentage of the use of PCR systems, the production of which is registered in the Russian Federation, is less than 0.6%. This is used exclusively in some private laboratories. The government has definitely not purchased, does not purchase, and does not plan to purchase," Stepanov said.