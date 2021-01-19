Employees Of State Guard Service Department Not Letting Constitutional Court Head Tupytskyi Into His Office
Employees of the State Guard Service department are not letting Oleksandr Tupytskyi, who had been removed from the position of the Constitutional Court head, into his office.
As reported by Censor.NET.
On December 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed as at decree on removal of Tupytskyi as a judge of the Constitutional Court for a period of two months.
