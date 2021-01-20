11 176 0
Ex-MP, Co-Founder Of Narodnyi Rukh Cherniak Died From Coronavirus
Former Member of Parliament, co-founder of the Narodnyi Rukh, Volodymyr Cherniak, died from coronavirus.
As reported by Censor.NET.
It was learned this from a statement on his Facebook page.
"The heart of a patriot, a fighter for Ukraine, a doctor of economic sciences - Cherniak Volodymyr Kyrylovych stopped beating. He died on the night of January 18, 2021 after a long struggle with covid," the statement reads.
Cherniak died at the age of 80.
