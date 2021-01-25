Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded in Zolote area during enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

In the area of Zolote (Luhansk region) in Donbas, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been wounded as a result of shelling attacks by Russian mercenaries, according to a Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG).

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Today, at about 12:00 on January 25, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded as a result of the enemy's shelling attacks of our positions in Zolote region. He was provided with medical assistance, his condition is stable," it said on Facebook.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side of the JCCC, using the coordination mechanism, introduced a ceasefire regime and sent a note to the OSCE SMM.