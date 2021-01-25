Ukraine Gets Back To Quarantine Restrictions Of Orange Zone Of Epidemic Danger
On January 25 at 12 a.m., Ukraine returned to the quarantine restrictions of the orange zone of epidemic hazard.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The orange zone restrictions envision a ban: on mass events (with the participation of over 20 people); visiting higher education establishments in groups of over 20 students; holding planned hospitalizations and surgical operations (except for urgent cases); visiting of social protection establishments.
Besides, they envision a ban on work of disco and night clubs, etc.
As reported, current quarantine in Ukraine will last until February 28.
On January 24, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 2,516 over January 23 to 1,194,328, and the number of deaths increased by 63 over January 23 to 21,924; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 35.7%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 24.1%.
On January 24, a total of 2,516 new cases of the disease were recorded, 63 people died, and 5,783 people recovered.
