OSCE recorded 366 ceasefire violations in Donbas over weekend

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) recorded 364 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and two more in Luhansk region between the evenings of 22 and 24 January.

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

The OSCE SMM said this in a report issued on 25 January, based on information from the monitoring teams received as of 19:30 on 24 January 2021.

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 22 and 24 January, the Mission recorded 364 ceasefire violations, including 23 undetermined explosions. In particular, 326 ceasefire violations (all bursts and shots of small-arms, heavy machine-gun and 30mm cannon fire) occurred in areas east and south of the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk) on the morning of 23 January.

In addition, on 24 January, the SMM recorded one shot of small-arms fire close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving on road M-04 towards Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 22 and 24 January, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations – both shots of small-arms fire in an area north-west of the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

Following agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on 22 July 2020 regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, from 00:01 on 27 July 2020 until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded at least 6,771 ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions (including 2,750 explosions, 913 projectiles in flight, 94 muzzle flashes, 55 illumination flares and at least 2,959 bursts and shots).