Bad weather leaves 269 towns and villages in 12 Ukrainian regions without electricity
Adverse weather conditions have left 269 towns and villages in 12 regions of Ukraine without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"As of January 26, bad weather conditions (rain and snow mixed, wind gusts) caused blackouts in 269 settlements in 12 regions, in particular: Poltava region – 77, Zhytomyr region – 40, Kyiv region – 37, Lviv region – 37, Chernihiv region – 24, Vinnytsia region – 13, Cherkasy region – 13, Dnipropetrovsk region – 8, Volyn region – 8, Zakarpattia region – 6, Kirovohrad region – 4, and Kherson region – 2," the report says.
Emergency teams of regional power distribution companies have been involved in the restoration of power supply.
