Russia, US ready for dialogue in spite of different approaches to solution of Donbas conflict, - Peskov

The Kremlin states that Russia and the U.S. are facing serious differences in terms of the approach to solution of Donbas conflict.

Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

"The used phrases reflect positions of the sides. Of course, different explanations show that there are serious differences in this regard. But they key thing is that there's readiness to continue the dialogue to discuss these differences", he said.

Peskov explained that during the conversation between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the presidents discussed the ongoing conflict in Donbas. The Kremlin posed it as domestic Ukrainian conflict, while the American side said the U.S. "supported Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of the ongoing Russian aggression".

The official also said that the sides did not consider talks on this matter that would involve the aides of American and Russian leaders.