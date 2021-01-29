Borrel's theses for his visit to Russia meet Ukraine's vision, interests – Kuleba

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell will pay a visit to Russia on February 4 with theses that meet the vision and interests of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As for the visit of Mr. Borrell to Moscow, he is well aware of our position, it was additionally brought and expressed in Brussels. He also received direct directives from the EU member states before this visit. Therefore, we are calm about that agenda and those theses, with whom Mr. Borrell travels to Russia, because they meet the vision and interests of Ukraine," Kuleba said at an online press briefing on Friday.

