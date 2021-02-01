ENG
Govt to present in Feb online platform for COVID-19 vaccination scheduling – Zelenskyi meeting

The registration for vaccination against COVID-19 will go through an online platform that the government will present in February, according to the press service of the head of state following a conference call with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET.

It is noted that the officials reported on the preparation of an online platform through which it will be possible to sign up for the vaccination queue. The Cabinet of Ministers will present it in February.

"The government should clearly explain to people how to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination, and how this process will take place. The online platform should be clear and convenient," Zelenskyi said.

