Ukraine needs to maintain progress in implementing reforms – U.S. Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated about strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and pledged continued U.S. economic and military assistance.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this in a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on February 1, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of State.

"The Secretary emphasized strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and the priority the United States places on Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," reads the report.

The U.S. Secretary of State pledged to continue robust U.S. economic and military assistance to Ukraine.

"Secretary Blinken highlighted the importance of Ukraine maintaining progress on fighting corruption and implementing rule of law and economic reforms that will strengthen Ukraine’s institutions and ensure a bright and prosperous future for all Ukrainians," reads the report.

In addition, Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, and to achieve a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.