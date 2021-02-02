ENG
Health Ministry To Submit Draft Resolution On Adaptive Quarantine For Cabinet’s Consideration Soon

The Health Ministry intends to submit a draft resolution on adaptive quarantine to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for further consideration soon.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing.

According to the minister, at present, in compliance with the estimations of the Health Ministry, there are administrative and territorial units in Ukraine which can be declared a red zone of epidemiologic hazard.

As reported, on February 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 2,394 over January 31 to 1,223,879, and the number of deaths increased by 156 over January 31 to 22,924; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 17.9%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 2.6 times.

