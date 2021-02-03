Ukraine supports freedom of speech, not propaganda funded by aggressor-country – Zelenskyi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi says Ukraine strongly supports freedom of speech, not aggressor-funded propaganda that undermines the country on its path to EU and EuroAtlantic integration.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Sanctions is a difficult decision. Ukraine strongly supports Freedom of Speech. Not propaganda financed by the aggressor country that undermines Ukraine on its way to EU & EuroAtlantic integration. Fight for independence is fight in the information war for truth & European values," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.