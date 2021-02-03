Ukraine imposes sanctions against two airlines for flights to Russian-occupied Crimea

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Moldova's JET4U S.R.L. and Portugal's JET4U LDA for performing flights to the Russian Federation and to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in violation of applicable law, the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the report, based on the violations identified, SBU recommended that the National Security and Defense Council apply the following sanctions to these airlines: the suspension of financial and economic obligations, complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through Ukraine, and the blocking of assets.

The sanctions should be in place until the end of the occupation of Crimea or until the entry into force of the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia for reimbursement of damages done in connection with the annexation of the peninsula.

