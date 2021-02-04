Zelenskyi: No threat to freedom of speech and media business in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has held a meeting with heads of major Ukrainian TV channels to discuss a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against the NewsOne, ZIK and 112 Ukraine TV channels, the president’s press service reported on Wednesday evening.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"It has nothing to do with other TV channels. Today, there is no threat to freedom of speech or media business in Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

The President has stressed that the decision on sanctions has "a clear justification due to the funding from Russia and cooperation with terrorist organizations".

In turn, top managers of the TV channels expressed full support for this decision, as according to them, the TV channels, which are subject to sanctions, have long pursued anti-government policies and acted in the interests of propaganda by the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, it was stressed that the imposed sanctions are "an instrument of the global fight against misinformation and have nothing to do with the issue of freedom of speech and media independence".

As reported, on February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi enacted the decision of the NSDC to impose sanctions against the NewsOne, ZIK and 112 Ukraine TV channels, as well as their owner, MP from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Taras Kozak. The sanctions, among other things, provide for the revocation of licenses of these pro-Russian TV channels.