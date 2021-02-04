ENG
Over 60% of Ukrainians support idea of parliament dissolution, government resignation

Over 60% of Ukrainians support idea of parliament dissolution, government resignation

Идею роспуска парламента и досрочные перевыборы поддерживают 63%, идею отставки президента и назначения досрочных выборов Главы государства - 50%.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As many as 63% support the idea of dissolving the parliament and holding early elections, whereas 30% do not support it. Some 62% of respondents support the resignation of the government and the appointment of a new Cabinet, whereas 29% do not support it. Some 50% support the idea of the president's resignation and the holding of a snap presidential election," the report reads.

According to the report, over the past two months, support for holding early parliamentary elections has increased from 58% to 63%, presidential elections – from 39% to 50%, and the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers - from 60% to 62%.

The survey was conducted among residents of Ukraine aged 18 years and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

