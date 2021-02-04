HACC Appeals Chamber suspends court's decision to transfer 'Tatarov case' to another pretrial investigation agency – NABU

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) suspended the decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to transfer the case on suspicion of Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov to another pretrial investigation agency pending the consideration of this issue by the HACC Appeals Chamber.

According to the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the HACC Appeals Chamber adopted the relevant decision on Thursday, on February 4.

"The HACC Appeals Chamber also obliged the SBI, by 13:00 on February 10, 2021, to provide the HACC Appeals Chamber with the above-mentioned decision of Pechersky District Court, which the SBI investigators demanded, allegedly under the pretext of investigating the actions of the prosecutor general on unlawfully changing the SAPO prosecutors in the proceedings of NABU, and thereby blocked the consideration of the appeal complaints legally in the HACC Appeals Chamber," the NABU said in a statement on the Facebook page.

As reported, the NABU detectives served Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov with charges, as he is accused of providing unlawful benefits by a group of persons to ensure the issuance of an inaccurate written opinion of a forensic expert (Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) under the investigation of the case of misappropriation of property of the National Guard of Ukraine.